Avita staff

From left: Brad Schwartz, RPh; Cari Fink, PharmD, BCACP; Mandy Teeters, PharmD; Tiffany Hill, RPhT

ONTARIO – April 28, 2023 – Avita Health System has announced the expansion of their pharmacist-led Medication Access Program.

Launched in January 2022, the program acquired $1.4 million in free or reduced-cost prescriptions in the first year.

