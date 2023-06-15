MANSFIELD -- A new food truck has hit the streets in Mansfield to bring beloved dishes to loyal fans and new customers.
Athena Greek Restaurant started the Athena Gyro Express with employees Mariano and Kaila Ruiz in June.
Ruiz is working as the food truck manager, running the business with her husband, Mariano, and his cousin.
“My brother-in-law also works at Athena and he had brought up before that he wanted to start a food truck,” she said. “Georgios Axiopoulos really liked the idea to get the name of the business out there more.”
Ruiz had only worked at Athena for eight months before starting the food truck, but has worked in other restaurants for more than 10 years.
“A lot of our friends and family and our longtime customers have helped support us already,” she said. “Our first few days have been great.”
Athena Gyro Express will be traveling to different business parking lots and will post their location and hours on Facebook.
Ruiz said she has applied for a few area fairs and is waiting to hear if the gyro express can join the lineup. The truck will be at Prairie Peddler’s Pickers Market on June 24.
“We’d definitely be interested in farmers markets and that sort of thing too,” Ruiz said. “Or private parties like for graduations or weddings.”
The Ruizes bought the truck from Newark, Ohio and had a vehicle wrap made by Tridico Sign Company. The food is cooked fresh in the truck with some portioning and preparation work completed at the restaurant.
The food truck serves Athena Greek favorites including gyros, Greek salads, burgers, hummus and feta dips, Spanakopita and French fries.
“And we serve baklava, of course,” Ruiz said. “You can’t eat Greek food without having baklava.”
The Athena Gyro Express can only accept cash currently due to computer issues, but Ruiz said they are working to resolve those issues by the end of the week.
“We’re really excited to serve Mansfield and surrounding areas some delicious Greek food and we appreciate the community’s support,” she said.
To see the gyro express schedule or to contact them for bookings, visit the food truck’s Facebook page.
Ball State journalism alumna. Passionate about sharing stories, making good coffee and finding new podcasts. You can reach me at grace@richlandsource.com.
