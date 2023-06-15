athenagyroexpress

The Athena Gyro Express is parked in Madison Township on June 13. The new food truck will travel to different business parking lots and a few festivals.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- A new food truck has hit the streets in Mansfield to bring beloved dishes to loyal fans and new customers.

Athena Greek Restaurant started the Athena Gyro Express with employees Mariano and Kaila Ruiz in June.

