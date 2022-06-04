ONTARIO – Ontario’s newest small business is a place where customers can make Pinterest-level products for their homes, friends or family.
At AR Workshop Ontario, guests can make anything from decor wood signs, trays and cutting boards to chunky knit blanks and custom pillow covers. The shop is located at 805 N. Lexington Springmill Road.
Owners Adam and Lisa Bihl say you don’t have to be a skilled artist to make a quality product.
“You don't have to be crafty at all,” Lisa said. “We provide everything. We set it up. We provide the templates, the stencils and there's a table instructor with every table.
"We guide you along the way so you leave with the beautiful project.”
Lisa said visitors 12 and older can use the power tools if they are comfortable doing so. If not, a staff member will.
Adam is a family doctor and Lisa worked as a kindergarten and first grade teacher. The couple has lived in Ontario for more than 20 years.
“We've always wanted to bring a business to the area,” Lisa said. “We've raised all four of our kids and we love it here.”
As a former teacher, Lisa said she loves the chance to work with children during birthday parties, summer camps and regular workshops.
She also enjoys seeing guests of all ages enjoy themselves and get creative.
“We had a school come in and I just love watching the teachers relax and take a deep breath and just enjoy the night making their projects,” she recalled.
“They were singing along to the music and that's why I did it. I wanted to create a stress-free place where people could come and just get away from it all and take a break.”
Guests can come in and create during regular store hours, after-hours workshops or by scheduling a private event or party. AR Workshop Ontario is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The workshop schedule and youth summer camp information is posted on the store website.
AR Workshop also sells pieces made-to-order, including custom wedding gifts and bulk corporate gifts.
“If you feel like ‘I'm not a DIY person, but I want something personalized, we can personalize it for you,” Lisa said.
The new business also includes a small gift shop carrying a limited array of cards, chocolate, jewelry and home goods.
