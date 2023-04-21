MANSFIELD – Aqua is announcing plans for two Mansfield area projects totaling more than $770,000 in infrastructure improvements.
The first project will link existing water mains on Bechtel Avenue and Stewart Street. Linking mains helps preserve water quality by maintaining water flow that can become stagnant when usage is low on dead-end lines.
The second, along Walcrest Avenue, will replace approximately 3,400 feet of transite pipe, with a stronger newer material.
“The projects we’re announcing today both involve our commitment to deliver clean, safe and reliable water to our customers,” said Keith Nutter, Aqua’s area manager. “Improving water circulation within our distribution system and replacing aging infrastructure are important benefits of communities working with Aqua.”
Nearby customers will experience short-term service interruptions as their individual services are disconnected from the old line and attached to the new main. Those 50 customers will be notified in advance of planned interruptions.
Local traffic flow and on-street parking will be reduced in the residential area while work is being conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Short-term blockage of driveways will be unavoidable, but workers will attempt to notify neighbors to avoid blocking cars. Drivers are asked to use extra caution in construction areas.
Bachtel Excavating from Massillon, Ohio was selected to conduct the work which is expected to begin in early April and be completed by June. Lawn restoration is expected to continue into the fall.
