Alisha Miller stands in the lobby of Apple of My Eye Imaging Studio Feb. 8. The Mansfield studio provides realistic ultrasounds and gender DNA tests for customers.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Anyone who has taken young children to a photography studio knows how difficult it can be to get them to cooperate.

Alisha Miller tries to help her subjects by playing music, offering them natural sugar and making her studio clean and comfortable.

