Angela Phillips

Angela Phillips, is CEO of Phillips Tube Group, Inc.

MIDDLETOWN — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Friday that CEO Angela Phillips of Phillips Tube Group, Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 East Central Award finalist.

Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Tags