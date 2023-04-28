MIDDLETOWN — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Friday that CEO Angela Phillips of Phillips Tube Group, Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 East Central Award finalist.
Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.
Phillips was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
“I’m deeply honored to be among such an impressive group of entrepreneurs," Angela Phillips said. “It’s also a testament to the quality of our team and the success of Phillips Tube Group.”
Phillips Tube Group, Inc., is a woman-owned business that produces steel tube for highly engineered, severely fabricated and formed tube applications in the appliance, automotive, HVAC, construction and recreational vehicle industries.
A great American success story, Phillips Tube Group has been the embodiment of local growth, entrepreneurial spirit and community development throughout the Ohio region for decades. With plants in Middletown, Shelby, and Richmond (Indiana), Phillips Tube Group products are found in automobiles, furnaces, dishwashers, recreational vehicles, appliances and more.
Regional award winners will be announced on June 14,2023, during a special celebration.
The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM Award in June 2024.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.
Sponsors
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In East Central, sponsors also include Valuation Research Corporation, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Frost Brown Todd LLC.
About Entrepreneur Of The Year
Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth.
It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.
It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.