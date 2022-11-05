MANSFIELD -- Richland County Foundation Senior Community Investment Officer Allie Watson received the 2022 Emerging Ohio Philanthropist Award at Philanthropy Ohio’s Forward ’22 conference held recently in Cleveland.
Presented annually by Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes an outstanding leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership in advancing philanthropy, creativity in a philanthropic endeavor and has achieved significant accomplishment in a short period of time.
“Allie demonstrates exemplary leadership, and we are so pleased to honor her as the 2022 Emerging Leader in Philanthropy,” said Philanthropy Ohio President & CEO Deborah Aubert Thomas.
“As a direct result of Allie’s work in Richland County and beyond, the Richland County Foundation has increased its impact and enhanced its grantmaking through stronger relationships and stronger community partners.”
Watson was praised for her work on the Mansfield Rising Plan and Osborne Meese Academy.
Mansfield Rising is the Foundation’s investment strategy for downtown Mansfield. Instead of hiring a professional consulting firm, it had a citizen-led group create the plan in 2018. It provides a road map for projects and opportunities for partnerships to continue the renaissance of Mansfield.
The Osborne Meese Academy is the Foundation’s nonprofit capacity building program which provides education and resources to local charities.
“We are excited for Allie in receiving the emerging philanthropist award. What a well-deserved honor to be recognized by our state philanthropy serving organization for her work in advancing philanthropy, not only in Richland County, but the entire community foundation sector,” said Richland County Foundation President Brady Groves.
“I am so grateful for the opportunities I have been given and I am extremely fortunate to work with a board that is supportive of big ideas, the Foundation staff who are the epitome of teamwork making the dreamwork, and Brady Groves, our president, who has been the ultimate catalyst in my philanthropic career and a true champion of progress in Mansfield,” Watson said.