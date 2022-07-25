Akron Children's Hospital

Akron Children's Health Center is located at 1029 S. Trimble Road in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD --­ Akron Children’s Hospital will open a pediatric behavioral health center in Mansfield in early 2023, the third location in the hospital system’s plan to expand child and adolescent behavioral health services throughout the region. Construction is now underway.

The 10,000 square foot center, which will offer outpatient behavioral health services for children and teens ages 5 to 18, will be located next to the Akron Children’s Hospital Health Center, at 1027 Trimble Rd.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today.

Tags