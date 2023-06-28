In the bustling halls of Adena Corporation, family ties run deep. This family-owned construction company, founded in 1982, has become a hub of familial relationships, with father-son duos and sibling teams working together to build a legacy.
According to Adena, 30% of active Ohio employees of the company have a relative who is also employed with Adena.
Chris Smith, a Steel Foreman at Adena has been with the company since 2000, following in the footsteps of his late father Kenrick Smith, who worked there for 32 years. Chuck Ganson, Project Manager at Adena joined the company around the same time also following his own father’s path. Both Smith and Ganson have family members who are employed by Adena including Smith’s brother and Ganson’s son. Ganson’s son’s grandfather, Ralph Weiser also dedicated his career as a superintendent at the company, making Ganson’s son the third generation at Adena.
When asked about their decision to work at Adena, Smith cited their family's connection as the driving force behind his choice.
“I've known this company my whole life. I have memories of this place from back when I was really little,” he said.
What makes Adena Corporation special to its employees goes beyond the family ties. Both Smith and Ganson appreciate the variety of projects they work on, ranging from schools and roller coasters to treatment plants and factories. The diversity of work keeps them engaged and excited, ensuring they never feel stuck doing the same thing day after day.
“That is one of the great things about the company is you can try so many different jobs but never have to leave Adena. At other companies, you only have one job description,” Smith said.
With over 400 employees across different locations and entities within the Adena family of companies, the growth is remarkable. Adena has transitioned from a tiny office on Trimble Rd., with the entire company fitting into one building, to a company that spans multiple locations and sectors. Adena's growth has been fueled by its willingness to take on different projects and constantly adapt to the changing construction landscape.
One of the unique aspects of working at Adena Corporation is the opportunity for family members to collaborate on projects. Ganson’s son has had the chance to work alongside him on various job sites, including a large warehouse facility near the Mansfield Lahm airport, a school job and a recent venture in Georgia. Although there are many different paths within the company, family members still find opportunities to work together occasionally.
“It is good that he gets to do his own thing,” Ganson said about his son. “He has pretty much made his own way and I see him here and there but he's got his own thing going on.”
Being part of Adena's impact on the community is something that brings immense pride to Smith and Ganson. They remember a time when people didn't know what Adena Corporation did, but now they frequently encounter individuals who recognize the company. The reputation and visibility Adena has gained over the years make Smith and Ganson feel like true contributors to its success.
“The opportunities Adena has given me and the projects we have done, I drive around and feel happy to see things I have helped build. It gives me a sense of accomplishment,” Smith said.
As Adena Corporation continues to thrive, the family ties that bind its employees together remain a cornerstone of its culture. From the founders to the next generation, the Smith and Ganson families exemplify the spirit of Adena and the company's commitment to construction excellence.
“I take a lot of pride in working for Adena. It has grown so much in the last few years and I really feel like I am a part of the company,” Ganson said.
