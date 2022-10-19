Route 30 Business Expo

The Route 30 Business Expo will take place in Sycamore.

SYCAMORE -- The Bucyrus Area Chamber, Carey Chamber, Galion-Crestline Area Chamber, and Wyandot Chamber have announced the Route 30 Business Expo to be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sycamore Event Center located at 3498 State Highway 103 in Sycamore.

The Route 30 Expo will showcase nearly 50 community businesses and organizations, offering ample time for business-to-business networking across a tri-county area. 

