Ohio farmlands

Ohio farmlands are among the state's greatest natural resources.

 Photo courtesy of Western Reserve Land Conservancy

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – The Western Land Conservancy, Ohio’s largest land trust, has established permanent protections at two Richland County farms, preserving a 206-acre farm in Franklin Township, and a 119-acre property in Jackson Township.

“Agriculture provides one in every eight jobs in Ohio,” said Andy McDowell, vice president of western field operations at the Land Conservancy. “Farming is a way of life for many Ohio families.

