Pre-made candles sit on the selves of Aroma & Glow Candle Company in Lexington. The business opened March 25 and is partnering with two businesses across the street for an upcoming "Meet and Treat" event.

LEXINGTON -- Aroma & Glow Candle Studio, Skin Angelz Studio and Jackie’s Cheesecakes are opening on East Main Street in Lexington within two months of each other.

“I’ve been working on getting this started since September, so I’m so excited to get our names out there,” said Jaclyn Hittesdorf, owner of Jackie’s Cheesecakes.

