Pre-made candles sit on the selves of Aroma & Glow Candle Company in Lexington. The business opened March 25 and is partnering with two businesses across the street for an upcoming "Meet and Treat" event.
LEXINGTON -- Aroma & Glow Candle Studio, Skin Angelz Studio and Jackie’s Cheesecakes are opening on East Main Street in Lexington within two months of each other.
“I’ve been working on getting this started since September, so I’m so excited to get our names out there,” said Jaclyn Hittesdorf, owner of Jackie’s Cheesecakes.
Alexis Rice, owner ofSkin Angelz Studio, said she didn’t remember whose idea it was to collaborate for a community event.
“We just got to talking and it felt natural to do something together because we’re all in the same triangle here,” Rice said. “Marina and I each get asked when Jackie’s opening.”
The “Meet and Treat” event is scheduled for April 29, three days before Jackie’s Cheesecakes’ grand opening May 2.
“I’m super excited to meet community members and collaborate with the other businesses here,” Hittesdorf said. “We’re eager to grow the community of Lexington.”
A $60 ticket includes a voucher for a 15-minute scalp, hand or foot massage, as well as candle-making and two cheesecake cupcakes on Saturday.
The walk-in event is scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Aroma & Glow Candle Studio on 328 E. Main St. Candle studio owner Marina Baker said customers can pick any candle container up to a $30 value included in their event ticket.
Aroma & Glow has 32 scents to choose from and candlemakers can choose up to three to mix. Baker said candles take about three hours to set, but event pickup will start April 29 to ensure all candles are ready for lighting.
Baker said the most popular pre-made candles have been lemon pound cake, apple and maple bourbon. Mint mojito is also a popular spring scent.
Anyone interested in the April 29 event can buy tickets online under thereservations tab, which they’ll receive an invoice for after registering.
“As long as we have the supplies, we’re not going to turn anyone away at the door, but we’re pushing online ticket purchases so Jackie can bake everything she needs to,” Baker said.
Hittesdorf said she plans to make Oreo, buckeye and white chocolate raspberry cupcakes for Saturday. So far, she said her strawberries and cream, Oreo and buckeye cheesecake are the most popular.
Hittesdorf will continue offering her cheesecake at OH Pizza and Prime in Marengo, The Happy Grape and Fast Eddie’s Pizza. She will update her hours on herFacebook pageafter her May 2 grand opening and offer cheesecake for sundaes at Scoops Frozen Treats.
To book appointments with the vouchers received at Saturday’s event for a Skin Angelz massage, Rice said customers can call 419-528-8589 or message theFacebook page.
“We’re so excited to collaborate and I’m happy to have Aroma opening and Jackie right next to me,” Rice said. “It’s just great to have women-owned businesses that cheer each other on.”