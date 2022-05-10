MANSFIELD – The 2022 Regional Economic Forum sponsored by The Boyd-Eichinger-Brafford Group at Merrill Lynch and co-hosted by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will include insights from successful Ohio leaders.
The first featured speaker, Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development and former Mayor of Findlay, will be speaking on “The Ohio Intel Story – How it Happened and How Do We (North Central Ohio) Participate.”
The second featured speaker, Marc Reitter, President and Chief Operating Officer, AEP Ohio, will be speaking on “AEP and Partners Development of EV Charging Stations, the Infrastructure Need, Rollout and Timeline.”
The third featured speaker, Lara Loewenstein, Economist with the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank specializing in Real Estate and Housing, will be speaking on “What Now for Real Estate, Housing and the Regional Economy.”
The event will be held May 20 from noon to 4 p.m. and will take place at Snow Trails. The cost to attend is $20 per person with lunch included. To RSVP call the Chamber office at 419-522-3211 or register online at richlandareachamber.com.
