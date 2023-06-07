MANSFIELD – Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary experience on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Organizers encourage the public to attend and immerse themselves in the world of premium Bourbon, wine, and gourmet foods at the exclusive premiere Bourbon tasting fundraising event hosted by Dan Lew Exchange in downtown Mansfield's elegant Kobacker Room.
All proceeds from the event will go to support St. Peter's School.
Attendees can indulge in the unparalleled pleasure of sampling very rare, highly sought-after premium Bourbons and wines carefully curated to satisfy even the most discerning connoisseurs.
This formal event will feature a captivating gourmet charcuterie station. Adding to the ambiance, a string quintet will provide the soundtrack to the evening, further enhancing the sensory experience.
"We are launching several new initiatives for the 2023-24 school year, including a new Middle School program, increased STEM and hands-on science classes, and additional honors courses," said Laurie McKeon, Head of School. "As always, St. Peter's will continue to emphasize virtues, service, and moral decision-making, that prepare our students to navigate an increasingly complex world.
"We are grateful to be the beneficiary of such a premiere event and will provide necessary funding for these new initiatives."
To secure a place at this Bourbon tasting event, make reservations by contacting Jason Crundwell at 419-524-2572 x2125 or Crundwell.Jason@myspartans.org.
Limited spots are available. Due to the unique offerings at this event, the price is $750 per person.
About St. Peter's School
Founded in 1868 as a ministry of St. Peter's Church, the school provides an educational community from Montessori preschool through high school. As Mansfield's only downtown school, St. Peter's School serves students from multiple faith and socioeconomic backgrounds.