Bourbon

There will be a Bourbon tasting event on June 14 at the Kobacher Room in downtown Mansfield from 6 to 8 p.m.

 Pixabay

MANSFIELD – Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary experience on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Organizers encourage the public to attend and immerse themselves in the world of premium Bourbon, wine, and gourmet foods at the exclusive premiere Bourbon tasting fundraising event hosted by Dan Lew Exchange in downtown Mansfield's elegant Kobacker Room.

Tags