Orrville, left, and Wilbur Wright are shown here after the successful trial of their flying machine at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

DAYTON -- Christmas was so important to the Wright Brothers, the aerial pioneers from Dayton assured their family they would not miss the holiday at home, even in the process of inventing flight.

Wright Bros. Cycle Shop in Dayton

The Wright Cycle Co. shop, owned by the Wright Brothers, is located at 22 Williams St. in Dayton.

