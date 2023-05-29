Lt. Commander Woody Hayes

Lt. Commander Woody Hayes, at right.

COLUMBUS -- Any football fan in Ohio is at least familiar with the name Woody Hayes. The legendary Ohio State football coach died more than 36 years ago, but cast a long shadow over Ohio Stadium that exists to this day.

Those who have studied Woody's exploits, which included five national championships and 13 Big Ten titles as the Buckeyes' boss, are known as Woody Watchers. The most astute Woody Watchers know Hayes' had a fascination for literature (especially Ralph Waldo Emerson), and military history (with a special fondness for Gen. George S. Patton).

