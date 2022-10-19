Poe's work The Raven

The poem’s protagonist stares into the eyes of a sphinx guarding the tomb of his beloved, Lenore. The use of sphinxes in funerary art dates back to ancient Egypt.

 Ohio Memory

Masters of literature know exactly how to set a tone from the very first line of a piece.

The Raven shutter

Open here I flung the shutter. A stately Raven of the saintly days of yore. Not the latest obeisance made he; not a minute stopped or stayed he.
Wretch Poe The Raven

“‘Wretch,’ I cried, ‘thy God hath lent thee–by these angels he hath sent thee Respite–respite and nepenthe from the memories of Lenore!'”

Tags