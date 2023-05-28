Sheriff's office 1968
Editor's Note

This story was originally published on Richland Source in 2016.

Then & Now: Richland County Sheriff 1968
The Sheriff and the courthouse and the jail are all so interwoven in the function of local governance that for most of the county’s history they were all located within a few steps of each other.

In fact the legal system was so consolidated at one time that the Sheriff actually lived in the building that held his office and the jail. His wife cooked for the prisoners.

Sheriff's and Jail early 1900s
