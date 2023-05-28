featured Then & Now This was the Richland County Sheriff's Department in 1968 Timothy Brian McKee, Columnist Timothy Brian McKee May 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Editor's Note This story was originally published on Richland Source in 2016. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now The Sheriff and the courthouse and the jail are all so interwoven in the function of local governance that for most of the county’s history they were all located within a few steps of each other.In fact the legal system was so consolidated at one time that the Sheriff actually lived in the building that held his office and the jail. His wife cooked for the prisoners. Buy Now From 1880 to 1969 the Sheriff’s office stood right next to the courthouse on Diamond Street. Today those old buildings are long gone, and the site is entirely covered by the county government complex. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richland County Mansfield Police Law Security And Public Safety Politics Construction Industry Timothy Brian McKee Follow Timothy Brian McKee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Mansfield resident killed after 3-vehicle crash Saturday in Ontario Shelby senior earns full ride to Ohio State University 2 people arrested after 80 neglected dogs found by Richland County authorites Open Source: Black bear reported in Mansfield ... Massachusetts Shelby's Gonzales wins a pair of regional track titles at Lexington Sonic Temple festival rocking Columbus all weekend long Flock cameras help Ontario & Detroit police apprehend Best Buy robbery suspect Road closings to impact Possum Run, Mansfield-Lucas roads The Woodland Club set to open Memorial Day weekend Water Main Initiative: Mansfield voters may be asked to approve income tax to replace aging infrastructure Event Announcements May 28 THE CHALLENGES AND JOYS OF RAISING A CHILD WITH A DISABILITY Sun, May 28, 2023 Free May 28 The challenges and joys of raising a child with a disability Sun, May 28, 2023 Free May 28 Storybook Trail Sun, May 28, 2023 May 28 [title of show] Sun, May 28, 2023 $27 See more / Submit an event Loading…