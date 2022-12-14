Morgan's Raiders enter Ohio

This illustration of the entry of Morgan's Raiders into Washington, Ohio, was published in Harper's Weekly on Saturday, Aug. 15, 1863.

 From Ohio Memory

The Civil War began in April of 1861 when Confederate troops under the command of Brigadier General P.G.T. Beauregard fired on Fort Sumter, a Union fort in the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina commanded by Major Robert Anderson.

GALLERY: Ohio in the Civil War

1 of 8

Tags