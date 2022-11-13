Mansfield's Carnegie Library
Then & Now: Mansfield Carnegie Library 1908
Mansfield’s charming Carnegie Library was built in 1908 on Third Street, and Mansfielders came to love it so much through the years that they refused to pass any library expansion levy until the plan was drawn that would keep the old building intact as part of the enlarged facility.

Carnegie Library plans by Vernon Redding
Mansfield Public Library in 1951
A 1900 photo of the Library site on Third Street
