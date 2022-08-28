MANSFIELD -- John Angle had a grocery store on the south side of the Square in 1900. He also had a camera and a fierce desire to capture the world around him on paper.
One of the attractions that drew folks in off the sidewalk was a modest pillar of his photos on display of local scenes and events. Fortunately for us some of his old photographs still survive.
His grocery business moved from one building to another on the block, and both of those sites still exist today though neither of them looks much like it did in his day.
The storefront he occupied the longest is the home of the Richland County Democratic Party, as of 2015. In the aisles where you would browse for political signs you would have, in John Angle’s day, filled your basket with beans and beets.
He bought the business in 1882 from a long-established grocer named Remy, and when he immediately took down the Remy sign a man walked up who was a leading merchant.
“John,” he said, “you’re making a mistake. Remy’s is a well-known and respected name. Operate your business under it.”
Mr. Angle replied, “Maybe I’ll succeed and maybe I’ll fail, but whatever I do, I’ll do it under my own name.”
Angles grocery was subsequently a mainstay of the Square for the next 60 years, even after John was gone.