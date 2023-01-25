Illustration of Jefferson's Ground Sloth

Jefferson's Ground Sloth browsing on foliage in Pleistocene North America. 

 Credit to Brian Engh/Reddit

Even if you haven’t been to the Orton Geological Museum in Columbus (and shame on you for that!) it might still look familiar to some of you.

Photo of Jefferson Ground Sloth skeleton

This is an early photo of the Megalonyx (Jefferson Ground Sloth) skeleton at Orton Hall. Note that the museum used to have a second floor.
Jefferson Ground Sloth skeleton

Megalonyx skeleton of the Jefferson Ground Sloth is on display at the Orton Geological Museum in Columbus.

Tags