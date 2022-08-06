Sultana burning

This illustration depicts the Sultana burning.

MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe.

It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home. 

South Park sultana plaque

A plaque located in South Park lists the names of the 73 men of the 102nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry who died as a result of the Sultana Disaster.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Sultana plaque soldiers and sailors

Another plaque, affixed to the exterior wall of the Mansfield Memorial Museum, lists the names of 101 men from Richland County who perished. The plaque includes soldiers from McLaughlin's Squadron Calvary, the 15th OVI, 64th OVI, 65th OVI and 102nd OVI. 

Support Our Journalism

History is about understanding where we’ve been. A membership with the Source supports where we’re going. Keep the richest parts of our heritage alive by joining today!

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com