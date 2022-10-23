 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Native Son

The Sherman funeral in 1900: Mansfield's favorite son comes home to rest

Sherman's funeral procession in the Square
Buy Now

The President on Third Street from Timothy McKee on Vimeo.

MANSFIELD -- As October drew to a close in 1900, Mansfield had the attention of the entire nation for a brief and somber moment.

Sherman's Mansfield mansion
Sherman's Presidential aspirations
Buy Now
Sherman in Mansfield
Buy Now
The funeral arch on Main Street
Buy Now
Senators and Congressmen on Mulberry Street
Buy Now
The crowd outside Grace Episcopal Church
Buy Now
The funeral procession on Main Street
Buy Now
John Sherman portraits
Buy Now

Tags

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred