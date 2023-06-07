Arthur St. Clair

Arthur St. Clair

COLUMBUS -- Arthur St. Clair, one of George Washington’s favorite generals and the first governor of the Northwest Territory, had a military and political career that ranged from glory to disaster. Unfortunately, the disaster that occurred on Nov. 4, 1791, was also one of the first tests of the fledgling U.S. Army.

Mishinkinakwa

Reproduction of a portrait of Mishikinakwa, also known as Little Turtle, ca. 1790-1812.
Manuscript of U.S. Regiment

Manuscript of the 2nd United States Regiment official monthly return (showing the status of regiment members) for November 1791.

Tags