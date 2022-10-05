Portrait of Ulysses S. Grant

Portrait of Lieutenant General Ulysses S. Grant wearing a mourning band for President Abraham Lincoln.

 By Frederick Gutekunst, April 1865/Courtesy Ohio History Connection

When Ulysses S. Grant was born in 1822, photography was not invented yet. As a result, there are no photographs of him as a child. When he left his boyhood home in Ohio for West Point in 1839 the art of photography was in its infancy.

