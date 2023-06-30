 Skip to main content
Richland County Heroes
Opinion: 'Richland County Heroes' series that starts Sunday was a labor of love

Medal of Honor with ribbon

The Congressional Medal of Honor has been awarded more than 3,500 times during the history of the United States -- including to eight soldiers from Richland County. (U.S. Navy photo)

"They said we were soft, that we would not fight, that we could not win. We are not a warlike nation. We do not go to war for gain or for territory; we go to war for principles, and we produce young men like these. I think I told every one of them that I would rather have that medal, the Congressional Medal of Honor, than to be President of the United States." -- President Harry Truman

Carl Hunnell

Richland Source City Editor Carl Hunnell began his journalism career 43 years ago. His 10-part series on Congressional Medal of Honor recipients from Richland County begins Sunday with an overview. The Mansfield Cemetery Association provided financial support for the work.
Larimer Smith

Smith Larimer is buried in the Marlow Cemetery in Springfield Township. He was a U.S. Army corporal when he earned the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1865.

