Medal of Honor: Richland County native fights heroically in final major Civil War battle

The Reserve Corps under Gen. Richard Ewell, composed primarily of garrison units from the Confederate capital, came next.
The army's supply train followed with Gen. John Gordon's Second Corps bringing up the rear. To evade a Union roadblock, Lee ordered a night march on April 5.
On the morning of April 6, skirmish fire announced the Union's Second Corps was in pursuit, led by Gen. Andrew Humphrey. At the same time, Ohio Gen. Phil Sheridan's cavalry rode parallel to Lee's line of retreat, launching hit-and-run strikes on the Southern column.
Anderson and Ewell's troops halted at Holt's Corner to fend off attackers, creating a two-mile gap between Anderson and the nearest friendly unit.
Into that gap, Union Gen. George Custer slammed his horsemen. Union Gen. Horatio Wright's Sixth Corps was approaching from the east. With federal cavalry blocking the road to Farmville and infantry nipping at its heels, a sizable portion of Lee's army was caught in a vice.
The battle of Sailor's Creek had begun.
Larimer and his 2nd Ohio Cavalry figured prominently in the second section of the battle, also known as the Battle of Hillsman's House.
It was there that Ewell, learning the Sixth Corps was closing, deployed Gen. Joseph B. Kershaw's troops to the right, Gen. Custice Lee's unit to the left and a naval battalion under Commander John Tucker in the middle.
The Sixth Corps attacked in earnest around 6 p.m., first with a barrage of artillery. Union infantry attacked across Sailor's Creek, which was more like a swamp as much as 100 yards wide in some places, paying a fearsome price from Confederate musket fire.
As the battle rage, Larimer earned his Medal of Honor.
According to the citation, the corporal fought his way to Kershaw's headquarters and successfully captured the Confederate regimental battle flag.
It was a fierce struggle, featuring hand-to-hand combat, before Ewell's troops were eventually surrounded and surrendered.
Larimer was awarded his medal on May 3, 1865.
He died on Feb. 20, 1881, at the age of 51 and was buried in Marlow Cemetery in Springfield Township.
