Medal of Honor: Mansfield native helped to foil 'Pickett's Charge of the West' in Tennessee

It was Nov. 30, 1864, in Franklin, Tenn., and the fifth child of Eliza and John Ricksecker was nearly 500 miles from home in a horrible battle that saw more than 60,000 soldiers clash southwest of Nashville.
However, the scale of the Confederate charge at Franklin rivaled that of Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg. The action resulted in a disastrous defeat for the South and failed to stop the Union army from advancing to Nashville.
Though the overall lines of battle were long and deep at Franklin, the 104th Ohio's fateful moment came near the "cotton gin salient," according to a story by John Walker for the Warfare History Network.
It came at a moment in time when it appeared the Confederates just may blow a hole into the Federal lines.
Hood had played a key role in the Confederate loss at Gettysburg in July 1863. His troops battled through Devil's Den on July 2 and were stopped near the precipice of Little Round Top before falling back.
The 21-year-old Ricksecker was among 1,000 recruits in the 104th Ohio, organized at Camp Massillon in August 1862, in response to a need for additional Union forces in the second year of the four-year war.
The regiment moved to Covington, Ky., on Sept. 1, 1862, in preparation for the defense of Cincinnati against a threatened Confederate attack. The unit saw its first action in a skirmish at Fort Mitchell in northern Kentucky.
The 104th spent the rest of 1862 and most of 1863 in Kentucky, defending vital railroads and federal installations against Confederate raiders.
In August of 1863, Ricksecker and the 104th moved with Gen. Ambrose Burnside's troops to eastern Tennessee, participating in the capture, occupation and defense of Knoxville in the fall and early winter.
After what was described as a "brutal winter" at Strawberry Plains, Tenn., in pursuit of Confederate Gen. James Longstreet's retreating forces, it was then assigned to duty as part of the XXIII Corps for the Atlanta Campaign.
After the fall of Atlanta, the corps commanded by Schofield was sent north to assist Gen. George Thomas in the defense of Tennessee from Hood's advancing army.
The 104th and Schofield's army escaped Hood's trap at Spring Hill and then repelled the furious Confederate frontal assault at Franklin, inflicting more than 6,000 casualties to Hood's forces.
Ricksecker received his Medal of Honor on Feb. 3, 1865.
A student at Oberlin College before the war, Ricksecker went on to marry Estella May Loomis and fathered six children.
After the war, according to internet reports, Ricksecker worked as a land and loan broker and agent in Rice County, Kansas. He settled on a farm and also opened a law office, being admitted to the bar of the district court of Rice County.
He died on Aug. 2, 1929, in Kansas City, Mo., and was buried in Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City.
