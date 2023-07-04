 Skip to main content
Richland County Heroes
featured

Medal of Honor: Mansfield native helped to foil 'Pickett's Charge of the West' in Tennessee

Richland Heroes - John Ricksecker

MANSFIELD -- Private John Henry Ricksecker stood shoulder-to-shoulder with his comrades in the 104th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

John H. Ricksecker

John H. Ricksecker in 1865

On November 30, 1864, Union General John M. Schofield's weary army retreated to a farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Close behind were Confederate General John Bell Hood and his Army of Tennessee, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Battle at Franklin."

We at the American Battlefield Trust are re-releasing our original set of Animated Battle Maps with brand new openings and narration. Enjoy learning more about the Battle of Franklin.

Ricksecker grave

John Henry Ricksecker is buried in Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City. (Findagrave.com photo)

