Richland County Heroes
featured

Medal of Honor: Mansfield native disobeys order, risks life for 'Buffalo Soldier' in his command

Richland Heroes - Matthias Day

MANSFIELD -- 2nd Lt. Matthias Walter Day was nearly court-martialed for disobeying an order to retreat in 1879.

Matthias W. Day

Matthias W. Day

As the United States moved westward, settlement and expansion hinged on protection by the military. Two African American cavalry regiments, known as the Buffalo Soldiers, were placed in the tense and tenuous position between Native Americans and European settlers. They also worked on infrastructure, like the railroads and telegraph lines that made westward expansion possible. For Buffalo Soldiers, military service offered the opportunity for a better life, and a greater level of independence and respect for their rights not yet widely found in American society.
Battle of Las Animas Canyo

The topographical map above shows the Battle of Las Animas Canyon in New Mexico. Mansfield native Matthias Walter Day earned a Congressional Medal of Honor for his efforts in the battle, which occurred on Sept. 18, 1879.

Join Private Mack on this introduction to the Texas Buffalo Soldiers. Explore who these trail blazing men were and how they got the name Buffalo Soldier!
Sgt. John Denny

Sgt. John Denny
Memorial

This memorial stone was placed at the site of the Battle of Las Animas Canyon.
Matthias W. Day

The stone marking the grave of Matthias W. Day in the San Francisco National Cemetery. (Findagrave.com photo by John Griffith)

Tags

