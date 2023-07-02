 Skip to main content
Richland County Heroes
Medal of Honor: Eight soldiers from Richland County have earned the nation's highest military honor

This monument in front of the Richland County Courthouse is dedicated to the eight soldiers from the county who have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest award for military valor in action that the United States can bestow.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

Sgt. James Wiley was the first Richland County native to earn one for his efforts on July 2, 1863, at the Battle of Gettysburg.

Richland County Heroes Podcast Part 1
The Congressional Medal of Honor is the highest award for military valor in action that the United States can bestow. (Wikipedia photo)

