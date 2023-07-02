Medal of Honor: Eight soldiers from Richland County have earned the nation's highest military honor

This monument in front of the Richland County Courthouse is dedicated to the eight soldiers from the county who have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest award for military valor in action that the United States can bestow.
It's worth noting, the Medal of Honor was not awarded to Irwin until 1894. He was an assistant surgeon who voluntarily led the successful rescue of 60 U.S. troopers trapped by Chiricahua Apaches under Cochise in Arizona.
Before the award gained such distinction, it started as an idea from Iowa Sen. James W. Grimes, a member of the 1861 peace convention in Washington, D.C., staged to devise the means to prevent the impending Civil War.
On Dec. 9, 1861, he proposed legislation authorizing the production and distribution of “medals of honor” to be presented to enlisted U.S. Navy seamen and marines who “distinguish themselves by gallantry in action and other seamanlike qualities” during the war.
President Lincoln signed the bill into law on Dec. 21.
On Feb. 17, 1862, Massachusetts Sen. Henry Wilson introduced a similar bill to honor enlisted members of the U.S. Army. Lincoln signed it into law on July 12.
Since then, the Medal of Honor has undergone numerous legislative, design and presentation changes while still retaining what makes it truly special — its status as the nation's highest award for military valor in action.
