 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richland County Heroes
featured

Medal of Honor: Bellville native captured Georgia unit's colors at Gettysburg

James Wiley hero

GETTYSBURG, Pa. -- The 48th Georgia Infantry Regiment marched into the Battle of Gettysburg, Pa., with 395 men on July 1, 1863.

59th monument

A monument to the 59th New York Infantry was erected at Gettysburg. 

Fourth of five parts describing the 2nd day of the Battle of Gettysburg.

All of the Gettysburg maps and videos are available on my web page here:

http://www.clarksoncs.com/Gettysburg/menu.html
Wiley headstone

The headstone for Sgt. James Wiley at the Andersonville National Cemetery. 

Tags

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred