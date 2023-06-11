1908 Richland County's courthouse

This is what the Richland County Courthouse looked like in 1908.

As the official seat of Richland County government and administrative business, Mansfield has always had a building in the center of town for hearings, trials, and filing cabinets.

The concept of local government as an immediate reflection and representation of national government is the fundamental essence of American democracy. As such, the idea of a county courthouse is always intended as a mirror somehow of the nation’s Capitol in Washington D.C.

The Blockhouse
Richland's barnlike courthouse
Ohio's first statehouse

Ohio's first statehouse was built in Chillicothe in 1801.
The brick courthouse built in 1827
The courthouse got a Greek Revival remodeling
Richland's 4th courthouse
1908 when the courthouse had no lid
Richland's courthouse in the early 20th century
The blinding courthouse circa 1954
The latest courthouse when it was new
The greening of the courthouse lawn

This photo was taken before the front entrance was modified with security features.

