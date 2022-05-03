MANSFIELD -- RichHistory Weekend will take place May 7 and 8 at a variety of sites all over Richland County.
This event is brought to you by the RichHistory sector of Richland Community Development Group.
Among the schedule of events are:
Mansfield/Richland County Public Library
Saturday, May 7
All day while branches are open; Hunt for History! Kids’ Scavenger Hunt at all branches of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library. See www.mrcpl.org for branch hours.
From noon to 3 p.m. there will be a Sherman Room Open House.
Location: Sherman Room on the second floor of the Main Library. Come visit the Local History and Genealogy room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library and see what resources your library has to offer in helping you discover the history of the area and your own family roots.
Plymouth Area Museum
Saturday, May 7
At 2 p.m. there will be a Living the American Revolution program by Kyle von Kamp.
It was 17 years ago when von Kamp introduced a Revolutionary War reenactment at Willard. Since then the event has grown into a beloved tradition in the Willard City School District.
A truly dedicated and remarkably creative teacher who is passionate about American History, Kyle will captivate his audience just as he does his students. Registration suggested for the event at 7 E. Main Street in Plymouth.
Register at this link.
Shelby Chapter Ohio Genealogical Society
Saturday, May 7
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this is a chance to find your Richland County ancestors.
Volunteers will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marvin Memorial Library, 29 W. Whitney Ave., Shelby to help you research your Shelby and Richland County ancestors.
This event is brought to you by the Shelby Genealogy Chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society.
Register at this link.
Richland County Historical Society
Saturday, May 7
At 9:30 a.m. there will be a History Walk at Dayspring. A walk around this National Register historic site includes stops at the barn, slaughterhouse, root cellar, laundry/boiler building, pest house, and grounds.
There will also be an optional hike up Pittenger Hill to the observation deck that will end the tour. This event is suitable for children.
Registration is required. Register at this link.
Oak Hill pop-up museum
Saturday, May 7
From noon to 3 p.m. there will be a pop-up museum at Oak Hill Cottage in Mansfield.
The event will include streetcars and interurbans in the Oak Hill Cottage carriage house, with Brett Dunbar at 346 Springmill St. in Mansfield.
Sunday, May 8
From 2 to 5 p.m. there will be Mother’s Day tours. Mothers get a free tour.
From 2 to 5 p.m. it will be Children’s Player piano time. Children can play the old-time piano roll of their choice and choose a gift.
Pleasant Hill Lake Park
Saturday & Sunday, May 7 & 8
Dam Tours
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be Pleasant Hill Dam Guided Tours.
Construction of the dam was completed in 1938. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff in vintage period uniforms will be providing guided tours exploring the inside of the dam structure, construction, and operational facts. To participate one must be able to navigate and walk up and down stairs.
The public can meet at the dam tower parking area. Numbers are limited for this event.
From noon to 3 p.m. there will be an Artifacts History Exhibit and Displays.
A history exhibit that commemorates the over 80 years of history since the competition of the dam in 1938. The collection is part of the photos, newspaper clippings, artifacts & archives. Exhibit is on display in the welcome center building.
History of Bigfoot program
From noon to 3 p.m. there will be a local history of Bigfoot program.
It will feature reports of local sightings from 1899 till the present. The exhibit will include a life-size Bigfoot, facts, and information of local reports.
Volunteers from the Bigfoot Field Research Organization (BFRO) will be on had to answer questions and promote the Bigfoot Basecamp event being held on Sept. 9 at the Pleasant Hill Welcome Center.
Gold Rush Panning
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be Gold Rush Panning.
In 1853 Gold was discovered in Bellville along the Clear Fork River. Try your luck at panning for gold with the Volunteers from Buckeye Chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association of America. They will be on hand to assist and answer questions about the Bellville Gold Rush demonstrating gold panning techniques and equipment. This will begin at the Pleasant HIll Welcome Center outdoor deck.
Hidden History Kayak
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Hidden History Kayak (self-guided tour) will take place.
Explore the hidden history near and under the waters of the lake. What happened to Hell town and to Newville that caused their disappearances?
The self-guided water tour features six stations with signs noting historical places and events. Maps will be provided.
You can use your own boat or rent one of from the marina at a discount (limited number, first-come first serve). Participants should meet at Pleasant Hill Marina.
Cemetery Folklore Hike
Saturday, May 7
At 3 p.m. there will e a hike back into history via cemetery folklore, the lighter side of the grave.
One man’s superstitions are another man’s beliefs. Although some of these beliefs have been dismissed as superstition, others may still be followed.
Explore the history of St. John’s Cemetery at the park. Meet at the Pleasant Hill Welcome Center.
Taste of History
Sunday, May 8
From noon to 2 p.m. the Taste of History program brings history to life and makes it vibrant as we step back in time and get to know the early founders of our area through the food they ate and the recipes they prepared.
We will be cooking outside on open fires and using cast iron Dutch ovens. This event will include free samples, recipes, and demonstrations.
Participants should meet at the campfire ring at the Pleasant Hill Welcome Center building.
Mansfield Memorial Museum
Saturday, May 7
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a program featuring Westinghouse appliances from 1918 to 1990.
Sunday, May 8
From noon to 4 p.m. there will be a program featuring Westinghouse appliances from 1918 to 1990.
This is the largest exhibit of small Westinghouse Appliances made in Mansfield ever displayed. There will be over 257 small appliances on exhibit also photos, banners, posters, store displays and prototypes.
Malabar Farm State Park
Saturday, May 7
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be Big House Tours.
Sunday, May 8
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be Big House Tours.
Participants can take a guided tour of the historic Big House, once owned by Ohio author and conservationist Louis Bromfield. This guided museum tour of the Bromfield family home lasts about 90 minutes. Fees apply.
Saturday May 7
From 7 to 10 p.m. there will be a barn dance at Malabar Farm.
This event continues a Bromfield family tradition. Square and line dancing are featured in the main barn with live music and caller. Beginners are welcome. This is a free show but participants are asked to register at this link.
Downtown Mansfield Inc.
Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a Secret City Tour.
This is Downtown Mansfield Incorporated’s signature, self guided tour.
Participants can explore historic downtown buildings and architectural gems. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at 128 N. Main St. in Mansfield.
Richland Early American Center for History
Saturday, May 7 & Sunday, May 8
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day there will be an open house in South Park at 100 Brinkerhoff Ave. in Mansfield.
The Richland Early American Center for History invites you to tour the 1812 Blockhouse, the 1808 Petersburg Log Cabin, and the new Hawks Nest Forge & Cooperage.
Take a step back in time and explore early American cabin life and venture into the blockhouse where early pioneers gathered for protection.
Kingwood Center Gardens
Saturday, May 7 & Sunday May 8
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingwood Center Gardens will offer free coloring books at the Welcome Center Desk on both days.
Lucas Area Historical Society
Saturday, May 7
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be Games of Yesterday.
Come to the Lucas Community Center to play games with the Lucas Area Historical Society. Test your skills with such activities as marbles, Yo-Yo’s, cup & ball catch, Jacks and other vintage games.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be an Area Veterans Project.
Come see our display of Lucas/Monroe Township veterans at the Lucas Community Center. You can add a veteran by bringing a photo and providing information about his/her service. Photos will be returned.
Shelby Cycle Historical Society
Saturday, May 7 & Sunday, May 8
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shelby Justice Center, 29 Mack Ave., volunteers will assist visitors in using QR codes to access the history of the Shelby Cycle Company as well as other companies who were housed in the Shelby Electric/Lamp Company building.
See more at this link.