MANSFIELD — If you want to learn how to make your own butter or pan for gold, you're in luck.
RichHistory Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday. The event is an annual celebration of the region's past hosted by the RichHistory Alliance, a group of historical societies, groups and organizations across the county.
History buffs can choose their own adventure with a variety of museum openings, special exhibits and hands-on experiences. Some locations, including the Ohio State Reformatory and Oak Hill Cottage, are offering discounted or free admission to anyone with a RichHistory passport.
The free passports are available at various program locations as a way to encourage people to visit multiple sites.
Alan Wigton, a volunteer at Oak Hill Cottage, said the RichHistory Alliance held its first weekend event in 2016. The group took its inspiration from Mohican Wildlife Weekend, an annual event coordinated by various nature-themed organizations.
"We kind of picked the brains of the people at Wildlife Weekend when we started it and modeled it after that," Wigton said.
"It's beneficial to get (the historical sites) to work together and to focus the community on how many of these organizations there are in the county, which I think is pretty remarkable."
Passports are available at the following locations:
John Sherman’s 200th Birthday Celebration
Picnic at South Park Pavilion
Open House at the Warehouse
Pleasant Hill Lake Park Welcome Center events
Richland Preservation Action at South Park Pavilion
REACH at the Blockhouse and Forge
Shiloh Area Historical Society at the museum
Lucas Area Historical Society at the Community Center
Richland County Museum in Lexington
Passports are redeemable at:
Kingwood Center Gardens for free admission and a self-guided tour of the Mansion
Oak Hill Cottage for a Sunday afternoon tours at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Reformatory for discounted admission and a drawing
The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library will host a 200th birthday celebration for John Sherman at the South Park Pavilion Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
A full list of the events and open houses taking place during RichHistory Weekend is included below. For more information, visit the RichHistory Alliance website or Facebook page.
South Park, 100 Brinkerhoff Avenue in Mansfield
Picnic at the Pavilion: Volunteers from Oak Hill Cottage will host a picnic at South Park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Docents dressed in Victorian costume will be onsite to talk more about the history of Mansfield’s own gothic mansion and volunteer opportunities at Oak Hill.
John Sherman's 200th Birthday Celebration will take place at the South Park Pavilion on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The event will feature photographs and documents from the Sherman Room archives at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.
Secret City architectural tours:Downtown Mansfield Inc. will offer secret city tours on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person for the self-guided tour, which includes entrance to historic buildings and architectural gems throughout downtown Mansfield.
Johnny Appleseed Historic Byway
Self-guided Johnny Appleseed Historic Byway tours: Motorists can enjoy a self-guided driving tour of the Johnny Appleseed Historic Byway, which spans approximately 16 miles on State Routes 39 and 603. The park offices at Pleasant Hill and Charles Mill Lake will have brochures and maps available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Johnny Appleseed was an American folk hero and missionary best known for planting apple orchards. He was born John Chapman in 1774. Chapman spent most of his adult life wandering through the Midwest, planting and tending apple orchards. Prior to his death, he claimed to have walked over four thousands miles through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
Kingwood Center Gardens
Kingwood Center Gardens will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. RichHistory passport holders will receive free admission to the historic estate, including self-guided tours through the gardens and Charles Kelley King's mansion. Guests can also pick up plants at the Spring Plant Market.
The Lucas Area Historical Society will be offer a living museum on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The Lucas Community Center will be also collecting oral histories from people who lived in the Lucas area.
Malabar Farm Park
The Ceely Rose House at Malabar Farm will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Tours of the big house will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Oak Hill Cottage
Oak Hill Cottage will be open for tours Sunday afternoon. RichHistory passport holders will gain free admission for tours at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
On Saturday, volunteers will open the warehouse across the street from Oak Hill Cottage at 64 Surrey Road from noon to 4 p.m. The old Richland County Courthouse cupola and a Haring buggy will be on display.
Historic Dam Tours: Tours of its historic dam will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. US Army Corps of Engineers staff dressed in vintage period uniforms will be offering guided tours inside the dam, which was completed in 1938. Visitors must be able to walk up and down stairs. Tours will be limited in size and commence at the dam tower parking area.
Native American Artifact Display: This free event will take place at the Pleasant Hill Lake Park welcome center, 3431 State Route 95 in Perrysville Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer members of the Archeological Society of Ohio, Johnny Appleseed chapter, will be onsite to answer questions. Visitors to the free event will find several historical and Native American artifact displays.
Local History of Bigfoot: This event is also located at the welcome center and takes place Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Volunteers from the Bigfoot Field Research Organization (BFRO) will be on hand to answer questions about local Bigfoot sightings from 1899 through the present day. The exhibit will include a life size Bigfoot, facts and information on local reports.
Gold Rush Panning: In 1853, gold was discovered in Bellville along the Clear Fork River. Try your luck at panning for gold with the Volunteers from Buckeye Chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association of America, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and answer questions about the Bellville Gold Rush and demonstrate gold panning techniques and equipment. This event will take place at the Welcome Center's outdoor deck.
Self-guided Hidden History Kayak tours: On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can explore the hidden history near and under the waters of Pleasant Hill Lake.
Visit the site of Helltown, a former Native American village once overlooking the Clear Fork river. The Lenape people who lived in Hell Town abandoned it in 1782 after the massacre of their fellow Native Americans in Gnadenhutten, Ohio. Or check out Newville, a now defunct town that was abandoned following the construction of a dam on the Mohican River.
Six stations will be set up around the lake noting historical places and events. Maps will be provided. Visitors can use their own boat or rent one from the marina at a discount. (limited number, first-come first serve)
Hike back into history for cemetery folklore Sunday at 10 a.m. Meet at the Pleasant Hill Lake Park welcome center for a trip to explore the history of St. John’s Cemetery.
Ohio State Reformatory
Self-guided tours will be discounted $10 with presentation of RichHistory passport on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Passport holders can also enter a drawing for a prize. Access to North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is included with Reformatory admission.