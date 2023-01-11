Millie Benson

Ohioan Millie Benson is surrounded by books she wrote from 1949. Benson was a ghostwriter for many of the early Nancy Drew books. 

 Courtesy of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. Via Ohio Memory.

Under U.S. copyright law, works published in 1927 enter the public domain in the United States on Jan. 1, 2023, when they can be freely performed, adapted, and otherwise used without a license.

