World War I helmet.JPG
A World War I helmet is the oldest artifact on display at the Plymouth Area Historical Society.

 By Peng Chen, Staff Reporter

PLYMOUTH -- After a three-year hiatus, The Plymouth Area Historical Society will once again host a spring tea on Sunday, April 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Plymouth Area Museum.

This year, the museum will visit “The Fabulous 50’s” with popular tea party delicacies served by the era’s most fashionable hostesses. There may even be a special guest appearance.

