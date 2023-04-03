Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 7:27 pm
A World War I helmet is the oldest artifact on display at the Plymouth Area Historical Society.
PLYMOUTH -- After a three-year hiatus, The Plymouth Area Historical Society will once again host a spring tea on Sunday, April 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Plymouth Area Museum.
This year, the museum will visit “The Fabulous 50’s” with popular tea party delicacies served by the era’s most fashionable hostesses. There may even be a special guest appearance.
Seating is limited and reservations are required. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for young ladies 8 to 12 years of age.
Reservations can be made by calling 440-724-1948 or 419-571-5685 before April 12.
Guests are encouraged to wear their finest 50’s tea party frocks, hats and gloves.
Sorry, an error occurred.
We send the biggest breaking news stories directly to you.
Read Richland Source's latest headlines every morning.
Highlights for the coming weekend, delivered 1x / week.
Explore the history of Richland County, Ohio. Recounted with articles, photographs, original art, and video. Email delivered on the 15th of each month.
Get all the latest headlines from Ashland County.
Headlines from Crawford County, delivered 1x / week.
Delivered monthly with the latest Richland County property transfers, small business news and more.
Start your week off with local inspiration, recipes, wellness advice and more. Get the thrive newsletter in your inbox every Monday.
See all the latest local job openings, delivered 1x / week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.