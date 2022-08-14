Ship Oklahoma

Rescue teams at work on the capsized hull of USS Oklahoma (BB-37), seeking crew members trapped inside, 7 December 1941. The starboard bilge keel is visible at the top of the upturned hull. Officers' Motor Boats from Oklahoma and USS Argonne (AG-31) are in the foreground. USS Maryland (BB-46) is in the background. 

 Official U.S. Navy Photograph, now in the collections of the National Archives.

A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941.

Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.

Joseph Hoffman

Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, an Ohio native, was lost in the sinking of the Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Download PDF Oklahoma loss at Pearl Harbor Info Sheet
