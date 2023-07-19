Powell Crosley Jr.

A photo of Powel Crosley Jr. from 1938.

 Courtesy of the Ohio History Connection. Via Ohio Memory.

MASON -- The 1930s were considered the golden age of radio. During that time, commercial radio broadcasts became a main source of news and entertainment for most Americans; U.S. president (and Ohio native) Warren G. Harding even had one installed in the White House.

Radio antenna

A photo of Crosley Broadcasting Company’s WLW antenna at night, Mason, Ohio.

