Star flower quilt

This Star Flower Appliqué Quilt was crafted by Eliza Jane Secrest circa 1858.

 Ohio History Connection

COLUMBUS -- “It is impossible to imagine a world without flowers. The most arid of urban landscapes, the driest of deserts, the most frozen of Arctic tundra is brightened with some kind of blossom at some point during the year.”

GALLERY: Influences for Ohio quilts

Dutch Tulips

This Dutch Tulips Appliqué Quilt was crafted by Mrs. Wesley Wright Circa 1840.
Pineapple Appliqué Quilt

This Pineapple Appliqué Quilt was crafted by Julia Hayden Marshall and Frances Marshall McClurg Circa 1860.
Coverlet quilt

This Coverlet was crafted by Edward W. Marshall Circa 1840.
Rose of Sharon quilt

This Rose of Sharon Appliqué Quilt was crafted by Elizabeth Price Circa 1851
Unknown quilt maker

The creator of this Ohio Rose Appliqué Quilt is unknown. It was probably crafted sometime between 1840-1860