Charles G. Finney

Charles G. Finney, evangelist, hired as Professor of Theology at Oberlin College as a prerequisite to the Lane Seminary students’ transfers to the institution, ca. 1860-1869.

Abolitionists established the Ohio Anti-Slavery Society in Zanesville at a meeting held in April 1835. Among the organization's founders were prominent abolitionists like Asa Mahan, John Rankin, Theodore Dwight Weld, and Charles Finney.