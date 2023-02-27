Sherman Room

Explore artifacts, old pictures, city directories, yearbooks, and more in the Sherman Room.

MANSFIELD -- Women's History Month is fast approaching, and for this blog post we are featuring a woman in Mansfield's history who wrote the story of many women: newspaperwoman Nita Branson.

Nita Branson

Bowman St. School Building

This image of the Bowman Street School building is from the 1891 Mansfield City Directory.
The Mansfield News building

The Mansfield News building.
Leland Hotel 1939.jpg

The famed Leland Hotel as it looked in 1939. (Photo courtesy of Mansfield Bicentennial Committee)