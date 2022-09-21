Johnny Clem

John Lincoln Clem (Born Aug. 13, 1851. Died on May 13, 1937), was a United States Army general who served as a boy in the Union Army during the American Civil War. He gained fame for his bravery on the battlefield, becoming the youngest non-commissioned officer in Army history. He retired from the Army in 1916, having attained the rank of major general, as the last veteran of the Civil War still on duty in the Armed Forces.

 Ohio History Connection

Johnny Clem was a soldier in the service of the United States for most of his life. He was born on Aug. 13, 1851, in Newark, Ohio.

Tags