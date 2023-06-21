LaVeque Tower

These boys are fishing in the Scioto River, circa 1930s, across from the famed LaVeque Tower in Columbus.

 Courtesy of the Ohio History Connection

Those who are familiar with LeVeque tower may recognize it for its colorful light displays, denoting current holidays or awareness months.

LeVeque Tower in color

LeVeque Tower is shown here from across the Scioto River. 