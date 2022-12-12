OSR historic photo from 1896

This is how the Ohio State Reformatory looked when it was first opened in 1896.

 Photo courtesy of The Sherman Room at Mansfield Richland Public Library

William Edgar Sefton was born in Norwalk, Ohio, Feb. 11, 1841, to Thomas and Jane (nee Weible) Sefton.

Civil War Camp

W.E. Sefton served in the 23rd Ohio regiment during the Civil War, as did two future presidents and a senator.
William Edgar Sefton

W.E. Sefton