Washington Monument

The Washington Monument sits majestically in the nation's capital.

 Mary McKinley

MANSFIELD --  Since Monument Day was last week (April 18), we thought it only appropriate to discuss one of the most well-known monuments in our nation: the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

John Sherman mug

John Sherman is shown here in 1882.
Washington Monument ticket

This is a ticket for the Dedication of the Washington Monument on Feb. 21, 1885, with John Sherman's signature as the Chairman of Commission. Stamped with the number 1142. 
