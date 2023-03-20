Mansfield Tire 1919.jpg

The Mansfield Tire Company in 1919. (Photo courtesy of Mansfield Bicentennial Committee)

MANSFIELD --  For Women's History Month, the Sherman Room has been featuring interviews that Nita Branson conducted in the 1920s with career women of her day (interested? The email list is here)

George Stephens of Mansfield Tire & Rubber Co.

Mansfield Tire Co labor 1919.jpg

Laborers work at the Mansfield Tire Company in 1919. (Photo courtesy of Mansfield Bicentennial Committee)