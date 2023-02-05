featured Then & Now Mansfield first experienced the Salvation Army in 1887 Timothy Brian McKee, Columnist Timothy Brian McKee Feb 5, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There have been a number of armies passing in and out of Mansfield throughout its history.But the one that has lasted the longest, and had the most life-giving impact in our community, is the Salvation Army. Their first foray into town took place in 1887, when they were met with suspicion as something too good to be true.They proved to be a disarming Army right from the start however and, welcomed in Mansfield. They established their services in various locations around downtown for the next 28 years.In 1915 they moved their operations to the corner of South Main and Second Street, and have held that post ever since as a beacon of hope.The Salvation Army center seen today is the third building to stand on that prominent corner site, where it is easily found by all who seek it. It's located at 47 S. Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Protestantism In The United States Arminianism The Salvation Army Mansfield Salvation Army Military Commerce One Center Army Foray Downtown Timothy Brian McKee Follow Timothy Brian McKee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Mansfield police, U.S. Secret Service uncover $890K in alleged bank fraud Shelby clips River Valley in double-overtime to take sole possession of MOAC lead Division of Wildlife stocked more than 52 million fish throughout Ohio in 2022 State-ranked Sandusky trips Mansfield Sr. Shelby grad becomes 4th generation owner of Carothers Pest Control ‘Holistic care all at one stop:' New chiropractic care business coming to Ontario Richland County property transfers: 101 Cairns Road sold for $2 million On The Go: Madison grad Huff changes schools, but goals remain the same Clear Fork upsets Shelby in MOAC thriller Gorman-Rupp celebrates 50th consecutive year of increased dividends in 2022 Event Announcements Feb 5 Poverty in Richland County Sun, Feb 5, 2023 Free Feb 5 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sun, Feb 5, 2023 Free Feb 9 Snack & Chats Thu, Feb 9, 2023 Free Feb 11 Learn to Knit Class Sat, Feb 11, 2023 50 See more / Submit an event