Then & Now Lucas Corner Hardware 1910
Timothy Brian McKee, Columnist
Timothy Brian McKee
Jul 2, 2023

LUCAS -- There was a light at the corner in Lucas in 1910, it just wasn't a traffic light.There was also the Charles corner store that sold about everything from produce to nails to dress shirts.

Through the decades it was mostly known as the corner hardware. Today it is the H.R. Choices Activity Center.