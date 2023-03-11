MANSFIELD — Mansfield's Jewish community has never been large, but its history is rich nonetheless.
Austin Reid, an Ohio native and hobby historian, recently completed a 35-page history documenting the lives and accomplishments of Jewish communities in and around Mansfield.
"Mansfield, unlike many places I have written about, is still home to an organized Jewish community," Reid said. "It has been great hearing some of their stories as I worked on this local research."
"A History of Jewish Life in Mansfield and Surrounding Areas" starts with the arrival of Myer Miller, a native of what is now Germany. Miller arrived in Mansfield in 1848. He operated a clothing store and organized Mansfield's second volunteer fire department in 1852.
The document continues from the 1850s, offering glimpses into the lives of Richland County's Jewish residents.
"When writing these histories, I try to make sure I'm engaging a broad audience. For example, when I use a religious term I try to always explain its meaning for those who are not familiar with Judaism," Reid said. "I also aim to place local developments in Jewish life, for example immigration patterns, in their larger national or global context."
Reid's interest in the history of Ohio's small -own Jewish communities took root at an early age.
"Growing up in Lancaster, Ohio, I noticed traces of the town's former Jewish community, including a deconsecrated synagogue downtown that had been converted into a private residence," he said. "As a young person, I wondered who the congregants were and why the synagogue had closed."
Reid decided to research and document Lancaster's Jewish history as a capstone project while studying at Capital University. What he discovered is that Lancaster was one of many Ohio towns once home to an organized Jewish community. Many of their histories were unrecorded, so he decided to keep digging.
Reid has now documented the Jewish history of 16 communities in Ohio. He hopes to highlight the importance of these communities and give non-Jewish audiences a way to learn more about the faith.
"In many small towns, synagogues were places that non-Jews also visited to learn about the Jewish faith. In many towns I have written about, there is no longer an organized Jewish presence," he said.
"At a time when anti-Jewish sentiment seems to be growing in the United States, having relevant resources through which people can better understand Judaism and its history, I feel, is important.
According to Reid, Richland County's Jewish history shares much in common with other communities throughout the state. The region's earliest Jewish families were immigrants from German-speaking regions of Europe. Many of these immigrant families found work in clothing manufacturing and retail.
Between 1880 and 1920, immigration patterns shifted. More immigrants began arriving from Eastern Europe, fleeing persecution and searching for better economic opportunities.
The area's Jewish population continued to grow and was concentrated largely in Mansfield. Community members opened businesses, a handful of which are still in operation today. They founded civic organizations and congregations like Beth Jacob, an Orthodox congregation, and Temple Emanuel, an earlier Reform Jewish group. The two synagogues later merged to become today's Emanuel Jacob congregation.
Some of Richland County's earliest Jewish residents left an indelible impact on Mansfield. Businessman Abraham Heineman donated the land for North Lake Park. Carl and Mary Sternbaum donated land for the Mansfield Friendly House's current location at 380 N. Mulberry Street.
Others created a name for themselves on the national stage. James Lapine and Lee Adams both grew up in Mansfield and went on to win Tony Awards.
Adams wrote the lyrics for Broadway productions like "Bye Bye Birdie," "Applause" and "Golden Boy." He also wrote "Those Were the Days," the theme song for All in the Family.
Lapine went on to collaborate with Stephen Sondheim on musicals like "Sunday in the Park with George," "Into the Woods" and "Passion." He also wrote the libretto for "Falsettos." Lapine has won three Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical.
The historical account also acknowledges tragedies that impacted the community, including an infamous murder trial in the 1950s.
Mansfield's Jewish population continued to increase and peaked around 1961 with about 525 people. Numbers have declined ever since, but a small congregation continues to worship in Mansfield under the leadership of Morah Nancy Shimer.
Shimer praised Reid's account of the area's Jewish community.
“He did a fabulous job, not only collecting the information but also in putting it together and writing it," she said. "He manages to really bring it to life. He includes just enough little anecdotes.”
Like Reid, Shimer said the decline in the area's Jewish population is likely due to economics. Younger generations, especially those who went to college, were more likely to find jobs elsewhere than return home.
"It's an economic problem that a lot of these small communities are facing — how do you attract young families back into the greater community through economic opportunities, jobs, that sort of thing?" she sad.
Shimer said Mansfield’s Jewish population has seen a decline in numbers, but not in faith.
About 30 families, some with young children, currently worship together as the Emanuel Jacob Congregation. The group just wrapped up their celebration of Purim, a commemoration of events recorded in the book of Esther.
"It’s a very joyous holiday. People dress up in costume. It's a lot of fun," Shimer said.
Emanuel Jacob Congregation sold its 973 Larchwood Rd. building last August because it was too big, Shimer said. The congregation has continued to meet monthly in members’ homes while looking for a smaller space.
She hopes to be in a new, permanent location in the fall.
“I imagine a decision will be made in the next month or so and then it may be a few more months until the space is ready to attend," she said.
“We’re not defunct. The congregation is the people. We don’t have a building right now, but we will. We plan to be around for a long time.”